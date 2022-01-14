Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead at I-240 and Millbranch
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-240 and Millbranch involving a tractor-trailer and a car at 11:50 p.m. Thursday night.
Officers say one person was pronounced dead on the scene.
No charges were filed in this ongoing investigation.
