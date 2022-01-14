Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead at I-240 and Millbranch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-240 and Millbranch involving a tractor-trailer and a car at 11:50 p.m. Thursday night.

Officers say one person was pronounced dead on the scene.

No charges were filed in this ongoing investigation.

At 11:50pm last night, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at I-240 & Millbranch involving a tractor-trailer and a car. One person was pronounced deceased at the scene. No charges were filed. This is an ongoing crash investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 14, 2022

