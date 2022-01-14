Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead at I-240 and Millbranch

Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead at I-240 and Millbranch
Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead at I-240 and Millbranch(WCAX)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-240 and Millbranch involving a tractor-trailer and a car at 11:50 p.m. Thursday night.

Officers say one person was pronounced dead on the scene.

No charges were filed in this ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis police chief verbally reprimanded after duty weapon stolen from car
Memphis police chief verbally reprimanded after duty weapon stolen from car
Southaven Middle School
Southaven Middle School students offered ‘shapewear’ to discuss body image concerns in female students
2 men in critical condition after shot inside car in Memphis
One man dead, another injured after shot inside car in Memphis
A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect on Saturday night.
First Alert to a snow storm this weekend
Young Dolph murder suspect booked into Shelby County jail
Young Dolph murder suspect booked into Shelby County jail

Latest News

Fatal crash on I-240 leaves one dead
Fatal crash on I-240 leaves one dead
Crash blocks traffic on both sides of I-240
Crashes block traffic in both directions on I-240
Traffic diverted on I-55 due to hazardous spill
Hazardous spill closes lanes on I-55 heading to Memphis
Multi-vehicle crash on I-240 southbound causes major backup
One person dies in multi-vehicle crash on I-240 southbound