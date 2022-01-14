Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tips to prepare as winter weather approaches

By Talya Faggart
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Snow is coming! While just how much varies across our viewing area, there are a few tips suggested by the National Weather Service you can take to prepare ahead of time.

WATCH ACTION NEWS 5 LIVE

As winter weather approaches it’s important to make sure that you’ve checked off all the necessities on your list so you can be prepared. From emergency kits to staying informed.

Emergency kits should include first aid items, flashlights, batteries, matches, candles, blankets and more.

One of the most important tips is to stay informed. Check the forecast on air or online and sign up for local emergency notifications if you haven’t done so already and make a plan. Research the closest shelter or warming station and have that information on hand.

One of the top tips is to make sure that pantry is stocked. That grocery list should include non-perishable items. In the event the power goes out you won’t have to worry about food spoiling.

With cooler temps, there’s a chance that pipes could freeze, that’s why having bottled water on hand is another grocery necessity.

If you haven’t had the chance to fill up your prescriptions, do so or ensure you have enough to last you through the storm and some days following depending on the roads.

In any winter weather event experts always recommend staying indoors and off the roads if you don’t have to be out in the elements.

Another tip is to check your tools.

It’s recommended to have a snow shovel that isn’t cracked or worn just to make shoveling easier. If you do plan on shoveling, be careful not to overexert yourself.

The National Weather Service says many heart attacks are brought on by overexertion from shoveling or clearing snow during and after storms

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis police chief verbally reprimanded after duty weapon stolen from car
Memphis police chief verbally reprimanded after duty weapon stolen from car
Southaven Middle School
Southaven Middle School students offered ‘shapewear’ to discuss body image concerns in female students
2 men in critical condition after shot inside car in Memphis
One man dead, another injured after shot inside car in Memphis
Young Dolph murder suspect booked into Shelby County jail
Young Dolph murder suspect booked into Shelby County jail
The heaviest snow and highest snowfall totals will likely be along and north of I-40 Sunday.
First Alert to a snow storm this weekend

Latest News

Be prepared for winter weather this weekend
Be prepared for winter weather this weekend
The heaviest snow and highest snowfall totals will likely be along and north of I-40 Sunday.
First Alert to a snow storm this weekend
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Friday Morning Weather - 1/14
WMC First Alert Weather
Snow storm & drop in temperatures this weekend