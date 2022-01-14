Tips to prepare as winter weather approaches

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Snow is coming! While just how much varies across our viewing area, there are a few tips suggested by the National Weather Service you can take to prepare ahead of time.

WATCH ACTION NEWS 5 LIVE

As winter weather approaches it’s important to make sure that you’ve checked off all the necessities on your list so you can be prepared. From emergency kits to staying informed.

Emergency kits should include first aid items, flashlights, batteries, matches, candles, blankets and more.

One of the most important tips is to stay informed. Check the forecast on air or online and sign up for local emergency notifications if you haven’t done so already and make a plan. Research the closest shelter or warming station and have that information on hand.

One of the top tips is to make sure that pantry is stocked. That grocery list should include non-perishable items. In the event the power goes out you won’t have to worry about food spoiling.

With cooler temps, there’s a chance that pipes could freeze, that’s why having bottled water on hand is another grocery necessity.

If you haven’t had the chance to fill up your prescriptions, do so or ensure you have enough to last you through the storm and some days following depending on the roads.

So how can you prepare? Winterize your vehicle & pack a supply kit. Share your travel plans, & before leaving, check road conditions & the weather forecast.

Remember, to 'take it slow in the snow.'#tnwx #mswx #arwx #mowx https://t.co/e8nxeUNikI pic.twitter.com/JWE5uQWu7D — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) January 13, 2022

In any winter weather event experts always recommend staying indoors and off the roads if you don’t have to be out in the elements.

Another tip is to check your tools.

It’s recommended to have a snow shovel that isn’t cracked or worn just to make shoveling easier. If you do plan on shoveling, be careful not to overexert yourself.

The National Weather Service says many heart attacks are brought on by overexertion from shoveling or clearing snow during and after storms

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.