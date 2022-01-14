Advertise with Us
Suspect wanted in Helena-West Helena after woman shot inside car

Suspect wanted in Helena-West Helena after woman shot inside car
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - A suspect is wanted in Helena-West Helena for a shooting that left a woman with a wound to the head.

According to the Helena-West Helena Police Department, officers responded to the Helena Regional Medical Center emergency room at around 2:15 p.m. regarding a gunshot victim.

Officers were notified that a 21-year-old woman had a wound to her head following a shooting at the intersection of Cleburne and South Sebastian. The victim was transported to Regional One in Memphis in critically stable condition.

An 18-year-old male told officers that 19-year-old Xavier Arter approached his car and fired several shots. There was also a one-year-old in the back seat at the time of the shooting.

Police say Arter fled the scene on foot. Anyone with information on Arter’s whereabouts is asked to call the Helena-West Helena Police Department at 870-572-3441.

