Suspect in custody after man shot, killed in Memphis

(Live 5/File)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting in Memphis Thursday evening.

Memphis police responded to Harriet Road shortly after 6 p.m. where the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. His identity has not been released.

Police say one male suspect is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

