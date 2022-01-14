Suspect in custody after allegedly shooting woman in car in Helena-West Helena

Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - A man wanted in a shooting that left a woman with a head wound in Helena-West Helena is now in custody.

Xavier Arter, 19, is charged with six counts of terroristic act, first-degree battery, and aggravated assault.

The shooting happened Thursday at the intersection of South Sebastian Street and Cleburne Avenue. The 21-year-old victim, who was shot as she sat in a car, was transported to Regional One in Memphis in critically stable condition.

Arter’s bond was set at $450,000. He will be held in the Phillips County Detention Center until his first circuit court appearance April 4.

