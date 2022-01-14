Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Lafayette Co schools to close extra day due to staffing shortage

Lafayette County Schools
Lafayette County Schools(WMC)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The Lafayette County School District announced Friday that the district will extend the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday because of a COVID outbreak in their transportation department.

The district says due a large number of bus drivers quarantined, they are unable to provide transportation for students at this time.

The district will be closed through at least Tuesday, January 18.

There will be no virtual learning.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis police chief verbally reprimanded after duty weapon stolen from car
Memphis police chief verbally reprimanded after duty weapon stolen from car
Southaven Middle School
Southaven Middle School students offered ‘shapewear’ to discuss body image concerns in female students
2 men in critical condition after shot inside car in Memphis
One man dead, another injured after shot inside car in Memphis
A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect on Saturday night.
First Alert to a snow storm this weekend
Young Dolph murder suspect booked into Shelby County jail
Young Dolph murder suspect booked into Shelby County jail

Latest News

Man charged in deadly I-240 crash in Memphis
Man charged in deadly I-240 crash in Memphis
Tatyana Taylor
Woman facing charges after 2-year-old shot and killed by 5-year-old, affidavit says
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 9,000 daily cases reported for first time
Warming center to open for approaching winter weather
Warming center at Marion Hale Community Center to open for winter weather weekend