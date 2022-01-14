Lafayette Co schools to close extra day due to staffing shortage

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The Lafayette County School District announced Friday that the district will extend the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday because of a COVID outbreak in their transportation department.

The district says due a large number of bus drivers quarantined, they are unable to provide transportation for students at this time.

The district will be closed through at least Tuesday, January 18.

There will be no virtual learning.

