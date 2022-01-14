Sneak peek: South Point Grocery opening in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 got a sneak peek inside the new, downtown Memphis grocery store this week and learned the much-anticipated space should be ready to open in less than 60 days.

South Point Grocery is located at 136 Webster between South Main and 2nd Street. Castle Retail Group, the parent company of Cash Saver and High Point Grocery, is building the store. It will have high-end items, fresh produce, a deli, bakery, and butcher shop.

Supply chain issues have delayed the opening for months. One week, they were waiting on conveyor belts. This week, it’s floor tiles.

Owner Rick James sees light at the end of the construction tunnel.

“We started that construction in May,” he told Action News 5. “We should have been done in November. We should be open at this point. We will absolutely be, I’ll give you a scoop, absolutely be open by March 1. I’ll have it open one way or another.”

Downtowners have waited a long time to get a grocery store. This one is modeled after High Point Grocery in High Point Terrace, which James bought in 2020. It was his company’s first venture in a small-format food store and has proved very successful, something he hopes to repeat at the downtown location.

