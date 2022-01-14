Rain and some snow on the way this weekend

Advertise with Us
WMC First Alert Weather
By Spencer Denton
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly cloudy through the afternoon with highs in the low 50s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with low temperatures in the upper 30s Winds will be northeast at 5 mph.

SATURDAY RAIN-SNOW LATE: Rain will develop Saturday as an area of low pressure moves in. Highs will be in the 40s. It will slowly transition to snow after midnight Saturday night as cold air filters into the area.

HOW MUCH SNOW? Most areas have a shot of seeing at least a dusting to an inch. A band of heavy snow could fall somewhere in west Tennessee. The highest totals will likely be north of I-40. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to around 30 Sunday morning.

SUNDAY: High temperatures will be in the 30s Sunday with snow tapering off to some flurries by midday Sunday. Lows will drop into the mid 20s Sunday night and any leftover snow could make streets slick.

NEXT WEEK: It will be dry and sunny at the start of next week with high temperatures in the 30s to low 40s Monday. This means that much of the snow will melt on Monday. Temperatures will continue to climb into the lower 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

