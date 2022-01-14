Advertise with Us
One shot at Greyhound Bus Station on Airways Boulevard

One shot at Greyhound Bus Station on Airways Boulevard
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police and Memphis Fire Department responded to a shooting at the Greyhound Bus Station on Airways Boulevard Friday morning.

MFD says that one person was transported to Regional One Hospital, but could not provide their condition at this time.

Police say that no one is in custody, and it is unclear whether the incident took place inside or outside of the station.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH

