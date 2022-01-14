MFD responds to house fire on Effie Road
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire on Effie Road Friday morning.
It is unclear if anyone currently lived in the home or if there have been any injuries.
Action News 5 will provide more information as we receive updates from MFD.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.