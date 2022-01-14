Advertise with Us
Memphis Police Department’s 135th recruit class graduates

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More boots on the streets of Memphis.

The Memphis Police Department’s 135th Basic Police Recruit class graduated Thursday night at Bellevue Baptist Church.

The ceremony marked the end of training for 43 recruits.

Mayor Jim Strickland told the graduates they are needed now more than any other time during his administration. Police Chief CJ Davis said the department’s goal is to graduate three classes in 2022.

