Man indicted for murder of ex-girlfriend and another

Corey Lurry indicted for murder of ex-girlfriend and another(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been indicted for the murder of two people, including his ex-girlfriend.

According to a report from the Shelby county District Attorney’s Office, on December 6, 2021, 27-year-old Corey Lurry forced his way into a home on Douglass Avenue shortly after midnight. He then began attacking his former girlfriend, 30-year-old Kenya Baskin.

A friend of Baskin, Jeramy Edwards, attempted to intervene, but Lurry pulled Baskin outside, threatening to kill her as he tried to fore her into the trunk of his car. Lurry left when Baskin said she was calling the police.

The report says gun shots were heard in the area where the previous incident occurred around five hours later, and police were called to the home three hours after that. Police report finding both Baskin and Edwards dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Lurry was identified as a suspect and was taken into custody a short time later.

Lurry is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, domestic assault and convicted felon in possession of a handgun. He is being held without bond.

