Man charged in deadly I-240 crash in Memphis

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man has been charged in a deadly vehicle crash.

Nathan Lewis, 65, is charged with murder and criminally negligent homicide.

The accident happened Thursday at I-240 and Norris Road in Memphis. According to the affidavit, Lewis was traveling north on I-240 in the southbound lanes, opposing traffic, and struck the left front side of a second vehicle traveling southbound on I-240.

The person occupying the second vehicle died as a result of the crash.

