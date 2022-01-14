Man charged in deadly I-240 crash in Memphis
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man has been charged in a deadly vehicle crash.
Nathan Lewis, 65, is charged with murder and criminally negligent homicide.
The accident happened Thursday at I-240 and Norris Road in Memphis. According to the affidavit, Lewis was traveling north on I-240 in the southbound lanes, opposing traffic, and struck the left front side of a second vehicle traveling southbound on I-240.
The person occupying the second vehicle died as a result of the crash.
