Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Judge to decide if Wisconsin parade suspect will stand trial

A Wisconsin judge is poised to decide Friday, Jan 14, 2022, whether Brooks, accused of plowing...
A Wisconsin judge is poised to decide Friday, Jan 14, 2022, whether Brooks, accused of plowing his SUV through a suburban Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring dozens more, will stand trial.(via NBC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge is poised to decide whether a Milwaukee man accused of plowing his SUV through a suburban Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring dozens more, will stand trial.

Darrell Brooks Jr. is scheduled to appear in Waukesha County court for a preliminary hearing Friday.

Such hearings to decide if the defendant can be held for trial are essentially a formality. Prosecutors allege Brooks drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in the city of Waukesha on Nov. 21.

He faces scores of charges, including six homicide counts. Brooks would face mandatory life in prison if he’s convicted on one of the homicide counts.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cornelius Smith and Justin Johnson arrested in Young Dolph's murder
Law enforcement releases more information on suspects in Young Dolph murder investigation
Memphis police chief verbally reprimanded after duty weapon stolen from car
Memphis police chief verbally reprimanded after duty weapon stolen from car
Shelby County Sheriff's Office on scene of Wolfe River rescue
Man dies after rescued from Wolf River
Crash blocks traffic on both sides of I-240
Crashes block traffic in both directions on I-240
The heaviest snow and highest snowfall totals will likely be along and north of I-40 Sunday.
First Alert to snow this weekend

Latest News

Authorities have said Arroyos was shopping for a house with his girlfriend when a pickup truck...
Charges filed against 4 in slaying of off-duty LA cop
One man dead, another injured after shot inside car in Memphis
One man dead, another injured after shot inside car in Memphis
Suspect in custody after man shot, killed in Memphis
Suspect wanted in Helena-West Helena after woman shot inside car
Suspect wanted in Helena-West Helena after woman shot inside car