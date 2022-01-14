Advertise with Us
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor-Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina cover story features World Famous Ballet Folklórico de México who is set to Perform for the First Time in Memphis.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to talk about the history of the ballet company and her exclusive interview with Amalia Viviana Basanta Hernández, who is the artistic director.

Another feature she highlighted Hopeworks, a non-profit helping to provide valuable resources to many Latinos in Memphis and other immigrants.

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

