Free COVID-19 home test drive-thru giveaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer of District 7 will be giving away free COVID-19 home test kits on Saturday, January 15.

The free tests will be given away at the Springdale Baptist Church parking lot on Springdale Street. Tests will start being given away at 11 a.m. and will go until supplies run out.

“Zip codes such as 38107 and 38108 have felt the crunch from lack of access to COVID-19 testing. We’ll be in a multi-generational community ensuring that we can provide tests to anyone who needs one until supplies run out. Everyone deserves to keep themselves and their family safe from the impact of COVID-19,” Commissioner Sawyer said.

Anyone wishing to receive a test must show proof of Memphis residency.

Tests are limited to one per person and everyone is asked to wear masks and remain in their cars while picking up a test.

