COVID-19 test positivity rate sees drop after record high

SCHD COVID-19 data 1/14/22
SCHD COVID-19 data 1/14/22(Shelby County Health Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department has reported a recent drop in the COVID-19 test positivity rate.

The rate dropped from a pandemic record high of 43.1%, reported on January 1, to 35.9% for the week ending in January 8.

Health officials are optimistic the positivity rate will continue to trend downward, but this number is the second highest we have seen since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

SCHD COVID-19 data dashboard 1/14/22
SCHD COVID-19 data dashboard 1/14/22(Shelby County Health Department)

SCHD reports 2,373 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths over the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases in Shelby County to 198,837 and 2,752 deaths since the pandemic began.

SCHD reports the current seven day rolling average of COVID-19 cases 2,206 cases per day for the last seven days.

There are currently 25,941 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 6,190 of them are pediatric cases.

Shelby County is averaging 1,565 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 78.1% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

  • 546,791 total people vaccinated
  • 1,165,580 total vaccinations administered
  • 10,953 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

More on Shelby County’s COVID-19 data can be found at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

