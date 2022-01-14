Advertise with Us
Confusion about paying for COVID test

St. Bernard's representative Mitchell Nail stressed the importance of getting a full checkup if...
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many residents across Region 8 have been left scratching their heads after having to pay to get a COVID test at many urgent cares across the region.

The reason is the difference between getting tested at an urgent care clinic versus getting tested at a drive-thru testing location.

When getting tested at an urgent care, Mitchell Nail with St. Bernard’s says they give you a complete check-up.

“Yes, they give you a COVID test but that is part of the full check-up,” said Nail. “We are also checking you for different illnesses like strep throat and the flu, a lot of people think because of COVID, you can’t get anything else, but that’s not true.”

Nail stressed the importance of when you do feel sick to get a full check-up, not just a COVID test.

He said if you are under or not insured, you can still go to urgent care. He stressed that if you contact St. Bernard’s and tell them about your financials, they can find a plan for you.

“Everyone’s health is the most important thing right now and before we even think about a payment, we want to make sure everyone is okay,” said Nail.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

