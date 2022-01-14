Cockroach removed from man’s ear

Advertise with Us
A dead cockroach was removed from a man's ear. He had earlier been told it was water he was feeling in his ear.
A dead cockroach was removed from a man's ear. He had earlier been told it was water he was feeling in his ear.(Source: Courtesy Zane Wedding/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:41 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (CNN) - Fair warning: This story is disgusting.

It may sound like an urban legend that a cockroach can get stuck in your ear, but it happened to a New Zealand man.

Zane Wedding, 40, first noticed his ear was blocked after swimming in a public pool.

He went to the doctor the next day, and was told it was just water. He followed the advice he was given to blow hot air from a hair dryer in his ear.

Wedding said he could still hear water moving in his ear, so he booked an appointment with a specialist a few days later.

That doctor could tell immediately there was a bug in his ear canal.

The cockroach was dead at that point, and the doctor got it out in less than five minutes.

Wedding said he was grossed out when he realized that water he heard in his ear was the roach moving around, and blowing hot air in his ear was cooking the insect.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

