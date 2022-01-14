Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Canada: COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for truckers crossing border

By CNN
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Canada’s coronavirus vaccine mandate for truck drivers crossing the border starts Saturday.

The government clarified on Thursday that all truckers who enter Canada must be fully vaccinated, whether they are Canadian citizens or foreign nationals.

That clarification came a day after a government spokesperson mistakenly said Canadian truckers would be exempt.

The Canadian government announced the mandate in mid-November, setting a Jan. 15 date for it to take effect.

Unvaccinated American truckers will be turned back at the border, while unvaccinated Canadian truckers will have to quarantine and undergo testing.

The U.S. will place a similar mandate on Canadian truckers on Jan. 22.

Some are concerned the mandates will further interrupt already strained supply chains, which would likely worsen inflation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police chief verbally reprimanded after duty weapon stolen from car
Memphis police chief verbally reprimanded after duty weapon stolen from car
Southaven Middle School
Southaven Middle School students offered ‘shapewear’ to discuss body image concerns in female students
2 men in critical condition after shot inside car in Memphis
One man dead, another injured after shot inside car in Memphis
A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect on Saturday night.
First Alert to a snow storm this weekend
Young Dolph murder suspect booked into Shelby County jail
Young Dolph murder suspect booked into Shelby County jail

Latest News

FILE - Drivers take an exit ramp off the Tobin Memorial Bridge, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in...
With its agenda stuck, White House puts focus back on infrastructure
Black lab rescued days after Seattle home collapses in landslide. (Source: KING via CNN...
WATCH: Dog rescued from collapsed house 6 days after landslide
Stephanie Foster, 40, died from COVID-19 on Tuesday. It’s the district’s first COVID-related...
Kentucky school district mourns loss of first-grade teacher to COVID-19
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra discusses the upcoming deadline for ACA...
Deadline for ACA health insurance enrollment is Saturday