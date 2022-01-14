Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 12 Jan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Pursuing Smarter Criminal Justice Policies

Begin with a look into our criminal justice system and the efforts underway to create a “Just City”

Josh Spickler | Executive Director for Just City | justcity.org

Games & Crafts During Quarantine

Inside the pocket!

This is the scoop at a modern day speakeasy.

tailorsunionmemphis.com

Bread Pudding Recipe

Memphis Coach Selected for Under Armor All-America Volleyball Team

A national spike! How a local head coach was chosen to lead the Under Amour All America Team!

James “JO” Onikeku | Head Coach at FACS & Head Coach of 16 Elite at Memphis Juniors Volleyball Association |

An Introduction to Farming

A future in farming! How you can be equipped with the tool to pursue a career in agriculture.

Heather Friedrich | Assistant Director for the Center for Arkansas Farms and Food | farmandfoodsystem.uada.edu/classes

Refreshed & Revived: How Just City Can Help Create a Clean Slate

A cleared history to help those who once faced charges get a fresh start in life.

Dalisia L. Brye | Chief Executive Officer of Dollface PR Image/Brand Solutions | justcity.org

