Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 12 Jan
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Here's what's in today's show:
Pursuing Smarter Criminal Justice Policies
Begin with a look into our criminal justice system and the efforts underway to create a “Just City”
Josh Spickler | Executive Director for Just City | justcity.org
Games & Crafts During Quarantine
Inside the pocket!
This is the scoop at a modern day speakeasy.
Bread Pudding Recipe
Memphis Coach Selected for Under Armor All-America Volleyball Team
A national spike! How a local head coach was chosen to lead the Under Amour All America Team!
James “JO” Onikeku | Head Coach at FACS & Head Coach of 16 Elite at Memphis Juniors Volleyball Association |
An Introduction to Farming
A future in farming! How you can be equipped with the tool to pursue a career in agriculture.
Heather Friedrich | Assistant Director for the Center for Arkansas Farms and Food | farmandfoodsystem.uada.edu/classes
Refreshed & Revived: How Just City Can Help Create a Clean Slate
A cleared history to help those who once faced charges get a fresh start in life.
Dalisia L. Brye | Chief Executive Officer of Dollface PR Image/Brand Solutions | justcity.org
