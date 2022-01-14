Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Adalia Rose Williams, Youtube star with early-aging disorder, dies at 15

Adalia Rose Williams, a Youtube star who documented her life living with a rare genetic...
Adalia Rose Williams, a Youtube star who documented her life living with a rare genetic condition, has died at age 15, according to her posts on her social media accounts. She passed away Wednesday evening.(Instagram)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE) - Adalia Rose Williams, a Youtube star who documented her life living with a rare genetic condition, has died at age 15, according to her posts on her social media accounts. She passed away Wednesday evening.

“January 12, 2022, at 7 p.m. Adalia Rose Williams was set free from this world. She came into it quietly and left quietly, but her life was far from it. She touched MILLIONS of people and left the biggest imprint in everyone that knew her. She is no longer in pain and is now dancing away to all the music she loves. I really wish this wasn’t our reality but unfortunately it is. We want to say thank you to everyone that loved and supported her,” the post read.

Williams was diagnosed with progeria, a disease that causes you to age much faster than normal. According to Mayo Clinic, symptoms include hair loss and slow growth. The average life expectancy for children with this rare condition is 13 years old.

Many of her followers and fans poured out their condolences to Adalia’s family, including fashion designer, Michael Costello. He designed some custom-made dresses Williams wore on her 13th birthday.

“My heart is broken,” Costello captioned a collection of videos of the fashion-loving teen on Instagram. “I am at a loss for words and cannot stop crying. Adalia has been so special to every single person that she met. She was an angel.”

“Despite the cards she was dealt with, she had the most positive attitude and such big dreams of helping everyone around her. I love you so much Adalia… Words cannot convey how much you’ve changed my life. I will miss you dearly, friend, and I promise to cherish all the wonderful memories we’ve had together,” Costello concluded.

Ylianna Dadashi, a friend of the family, created a GoFundMe to help cover the funeral and medical costs.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect on Saturday night.
First Alert to a snow storm this weekend
Memphis police chief verbally reprimanded after duty weapon stolen from car
Memphis police chief verbally reprimanded after duty weapon stolen from car
2 men in critical condition after shot inside car in Memphis
One man dead, another injured after shot inside car in Memphis
Southaven Middle School
Southaven Middle School students offered ‘shapewear’ to discuss body image concerns in female students
Young Dolph murder suspect booked into Shelby County jail
Young Dolph murder suspect booked into Shelby County jail

Latest News

Pet food in short supply across the U.S.
Pet food in short supply across the U.S.
The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was...
Pilot, passenger presumed dead in Louisiana helicopter crash
Mid-South city and county leaders helping to distribute COVID testing kits
Tatyana Taylor
Woman charged in death of 2-year-old in Memphis allegedly gave false report of the incident
Liberty Park in Memphis on track to be completed in 2022
Liberty Park in Memphis on track to be completed in 2022