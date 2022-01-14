One man dead, another injured after shot inside car in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man is dead and another man is injured after they were shot inside a car in Memphis Thursday evening.

First responders found the men at Prescott and Cherokee. They responded to the shooting at 4:45 p.m. The deceased victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released. The second victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

2 men in critical condition after shot inside car in Memphis (Source: WMC)

