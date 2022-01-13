Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Your First Alert to an increasing chance of weekend snow in the Mid-South

By Ron Childers
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A potent low pressure system moving out of the Plains Friday is on track to bring rain and the potential for accumulating snow to the Mid-South this weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light West wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with a Northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 50s

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and lows in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and cooler with highs near 50 and overnight lows in the upper 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with scattered showers for much of the day and early evening along with afternoon highs in the low to mid 40s. Rain is expected to change to snow Saturday night with overnight lows falling into the upper 20s. Sunday will be cloudy with snow showers from early morning into the early afternoon along with high temperatures in the mid 30s and overnight lows falling into the mid 20s. Early estimates of snow accumulation Saturday night into Sunday are one to two inches for most areas with higher amounts possible along and north of the I-40 corridor.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs near 50 and lows near 40. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with high temperatures near 50.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Left: Justin Johnson Right: Cornelious Smith
Both suspects in Young Dolph murder in custody
Fire crews battling fire at chemical plant in Memphis
Fire crews battle fire at chemical plant in Memphis
Fatal Crash on I-40 East
Sun is likely cause of fatal crash on I-40, highway patrol says
Cornelius Smith and Justin Johnson arrested in Young Dolph's murder
Law enforcement releases more information on suspects in Young Dolph murder investigation
Germantown Police Dept
Germantown police investigating armed bank robbery

Latest News

Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-January 12, 2022
The annual Leonid meteor shower peaks on Sunday. That means 10 to 15 bright meteors an hour....
Breakdown: Why do meteors glow in the night sky?
Cold this weekend along with chances of snow
Warmer through tomorrow followed by cold and snow chances this weekend
Cold this weekend along with chances of snow
Wednesday Memphis Midday First Alert Forecast