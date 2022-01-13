Your First Alert to an increasing chance of weekend snow in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A potent low pressure system moving out of the Plains Friday is on track to bring rain and the potential for accumulating snow to the Mid-South this weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light West wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with a Northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 50s

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and lows in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and cooler with highs near 50 and overnight lows in the upper 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with scattered showers for much of the day and early evening along with afternoon highs in the low to mid 40s. Rain is expected to change to snow Saturday night with overnight lows falling into the upper 20s. Sunday will be cloudy with snow showers from early morning into the early afternoon along with high temperatures in the mid 30s and overnight lows falling into the mid 20s. Early estimates of snow accumulation Saturday night into Sunday are one to two inches for most areas with higher amounts possible along and north of the I-40 corridor.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs near 50 and lows near 40. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with high temperatures near 50.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

