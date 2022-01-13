Warmer weather & sunshine today, First Alert to snow this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are starting off the day with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, but high temperatures will rapidly climb to near 60 degrees this afternoon. We will also have full sunshine today and a clear sky tonight. A dry cold front will move through today, which will help temperatures tumble back to the lower to mid 30s tonight. Temperatures will continue to drop as we head into the weekend and we are tracking a chance for snow.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 60 degrees. Winds: Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in lower to mid 30s. Winds: Northeast 5 mph.

FRIDAY: It will be partly cloudy tomorrow with high temperatures around 50 degrees. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 30s on Friday night.

WEEKEND: As a cold front moves into the Mid-South this weekend, rain and snow will be likely. It will start off as all rain on Saturday and then will slowly transition to snow after midnight late Saturday night as cold air filters into the area. This will likely become a band of heavy snow that sticks around for most of the day Sunday. Snowfall totals will be at least 1″ with some areas getting up to 5 or more inches. The highest totals will likely be north of I-40, but there is still some uncertainty with where the heaviest snow will fall on Sunday. You should prepare for dangerous driving conditions on Sunday and Monday morning. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s Saturday afternoon and then drop to the 20s that night. High temperatures will be in the 30s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: It will be dry and sunny at the start of next week with high temperatures in the mid 40s Monday. This means that much of the snow will melt on Monday. Temperatures will continue to climb into the lower 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

