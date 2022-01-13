Advertise with Us
Want a raise? Here’s how to approach your boss

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Asking for a raise can be intimating, but there are ways to prepare.

Andrew Douglas caught up with Angela Copeland, Vice President of recruiter.com, at the Action News 5 digital desk to get tips on the best way to approach your boss.

“You know, before you have the conversation with your boss, I think you kind of have to have a conversation with yourself and I’d say start really by evaluating your risk tolerance because this is a conversation that can be risky,” Copeland said. “The preparation is a very important piece, and the great news is there’s more data online today about salaries than ever before.”

Copeland said it is important to do your research, but even more importantly be prepared to show what you are bring to the table to benefit the company.

“What is the value that you provided in the last year and how is your role evolving to some new level,” Copeland said.

In addition, be prepared for your employer to say no.

“You really want to reflect and if you are looking for that kind of a big, big raise you may have to look somewhere else,” Copeland said. “The good news is this is a great time to be looking. There are so many companies hiring, and they are paying more than they were in the past.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

