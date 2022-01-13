Volunteer Memphis kicks off 6th annual MLK Days of Service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Volunteer Memphis will be kicking off its sixth annual MLK Days of Service tonight at the National Civil Rights Museum.

The kick off will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. tonight on the second floor of the museum.

Representatives from Volunteer Memphis and its sponsors will be speaking at the event.

MLK Days of Service is designed to engage volunteers and impact communities across the Mid-South. The days of service last from January 13 to January 17, and the goal is for Volunteer Memphis to host 50 service projects and complete more than 2,000 hours of service across the Mid-South.

This year people will have several options to care for their neighbors and the earth, including several community cleanup events planned around Memphis.

