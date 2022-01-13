Advertise with Us
Tax tips to maximize your refund

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As many prepare to file their 2021 income tax, Action News 5 is taking action for you to make sure you are prepared.

Jackson Hewitt Assistant District Manager Kourtney Freelon joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 digital desk to talk about several changes this year.

“The child tax credit had a huge increase of up to $3,600,” Freelon said. “In prior years, it was only $2,000. So, this year if you are filing and you have multiple children, you’ll be able to get up to $3,600 for each child, including your 17-year-olds, which is very different from previous years.”

Freelon also spoke about how to maximize your tax refund and how unemployment benefits are being taxed differently this year.

“In 2021, when we did our taxes, legislation made the first $10,000 of unemployment non-taxable,” Freelon said. “This year it is fully taxable again.”

Freelon said the fast way to get your refund is to file online.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

