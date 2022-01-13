Shelby County Schools votes to close two charter schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Shelby County Schools charter schools will be closing at the end of this year.

The board voted Wednesday night to close Memphis Academy of Health Sciences middle and high schools.

This comes after three employees were indicted in November in connection to nearly $400,000 stolen during their time in leadership roles. All three employees were fired.

The schools have an option to appeal the revocation to the Tennessee Charter Commission.

