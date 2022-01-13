Over 6,000 active COVID-19 cases in children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reports 2,549 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and five deaths over the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases in Shelby County to 196,464 and 2,734 deaths since the pandemic began.

SCHD reports the current seven day rolling average of COVID-19 cases 2,305 cases per day for the last seven days.

There are currently 27,301 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 6,086 of them are pediatric cases.

SCHD reports the test positivity rate as 42.7% for the week ending in January 1. This is up 16.5% from the previous week and set a new record high for the almost two-year-long pandemic.

Shelby County is averaging 1,538 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 78.1% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

546,357 total people vaccinated

1,163,395 total vaccinations administered

10,763 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

