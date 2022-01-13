Advertise with Us
One-year-old shot, killed in North Memphis shooting

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Clayton Drive around 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

When officers arrived they found two people injured from the shooting.

The first victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, the second, a one-year-old baby, was taken to Le Bonheur where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released any details on a suspect at this time.

If you have any information please call crime stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

