Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

New program to build communication skills in children

By Talya Faggart
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Setting your child up for academic success.

That’s the goal of a new program at the Germantown Library now open.

It’s called the Language Environment Analysis also known as LENA.

It was made possible through a partnership with the University of Memphis.

The program will help parents and caregivers of infants and toddlers.. age three and under.. build up the child’s communication skills.

The Mayor of Germantown he’s in support of program like this that have positive future outlooks.

”If we can do that early on and promote more well being at the early child level, it’s going to make for great young people that become great adults that become great leaders that live a highly productive life,” Germantown mayor Mike Palazzolo said.

You can sign up for the program on the city’s website.

Tune in to Action News 5 tomorrow morning to learn more about the program and how this technology works.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Left: Justin Johnson Right: Cornelious Smith
Both suspects in Young Dolph murder in custody
Fire crews battling fire at chemical plant in Memphis
Fire crews battle fire at chemical plant in Memphis
Fatal Crash on I-40 East
Sun is likely cause of fatal crash on I-40, highway patrol says
Cornelius Smith and Justin Johnson arrested in Young Dolph's murder
Law enforcement releases more information on suspects in Young Dolph murder investigation
Shelby County Sheriff's Office on scene of Wolfe River rescue
Man dies after rescued from Wolf River

Latest News

New LGBTQ club approved at Lakeland Preparatory School
New LGBTQ club approved at Lakeland Preparatory School
New LGBTQ club approved at Lakeland Preparatory School
New LGBTQ club approved at Lakeland Preparatory School
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5's Joy Redmond & WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Joy Redmond & WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Joy Redmond & WAVN’s Telisa Franklin