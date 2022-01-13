New program to build communication skills in children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Setting your child up for academic success.

That’s the goal of a new program at the Germantown Library now open.

It’s called the Language Environment Analysis also known as LENA.

It was made possible through a partnership with the University of Memphis.

The program will help parents and caregivers of infants and toddlers.. age three and under.. build up the child’s communication skills.

The Mayor of Germantown he’s in support of program like this that have positive future outlooks.

”If we can do that early on and promote more well being at the early child level, it’s going to make for great young people that become great adults that become great leaders that live a highly productive life,” Germantown mayor Mike Palazzolo said.

You can sign up for the program on the city’s website.

Tune in to Action News 5 tomorrow morning to learn more about the program and how this technology works.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.