Mid-South health expert discusses how COVID-19 is impacting the healthcare system

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The latest data from the Shelby County COVID-19 Task Force Thursday shows a record number of patients who tested positive for the virus are being treated in Memphis metro hospitals.

Currently, 770 patients are being treated.

Morgan Jones, a clinical pharmacy specialist at Methodist University Hospital, talks about the stress on the healthcare system and the impact it could have if you or a loved one needs medical care.

He also discusses precautions to take to avoid contracting COVID-19 when visiting hospitals and what should be done if there’s difficulty accessing COVID-19 testing.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.