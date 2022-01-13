Man leads police on chase at Booker T. Washington High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man has been arrested after driving recklessly and leading police on a chase in his car and on foot.

According to the affidavit, Drevion Wallace was seen running a red light on South Danny Thomas. Officers turned on blue lights and sirens and attempted a traffic stop, but Wallce refused to stop, running several stop signs.

Wallace then pulled in behind Booker T. Washington High School and drove recklessly while multiple students were standing outside waiting to be picked up after school.

The reports says Wallace parked the car and jumped out of the driver side door, running through the parking lot on foot. Officers then say Wallace pulled a black handgun from his waistband and threw it on the steps behind the school.

Police eventually caught Wallace and took him into custody. Officers recovered the black Glock 23 Wallace threw down, and while searching his car prior to it being towed police found a bag of what would later test positive for marijuana.

Wallace is charged with carrying a weapon on school property, possessing a firearm during commission/attempt to commit a dangerous felony, reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest.

