Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Man leads police on chase at Booker T. Washington High School

Drevion Wallace leads police on chase at Booker T. Washington High School
Drevion Wallace leads police on chase at Booker T. Washington High School(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man has been arrested after driving recklessly and leading police on a chase in his car and on foot.

According to the affidavit, Drevion Wallace was seen running a red light on South Danny Thomas. Officers turned on blue lights and sirens and attempted a traffic stop, but Wallce refused to stop, running several stop signs.

Wallace then pulled in behind Booker T. Washington High School and drove recklessly while multiple students were standing outside waiting to be picked up after school.

The reports says Wallace parked the car and jumped out of the driver side door, running through the parking lot on foot. Officers then say Wallace pulled a black handgun from his waistband and threw it on the steps behind the school.

Police eventually caught Wallace and took him into custody. Officers recovered the black Glock 23 Wallace threw down, and while searching his car prior to it being towed police found a bag of what would later test positive for marijuana.

Wallace is charged with carrying a weapon on school property, possessing a firearm during commission/attempt to commit a dangerous felony, reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Cornelius Smith and Justin Johnson arrested in Young Dolph's murder
Law enforcement releases more information on suspects in Young Dolph murder investigation
Shelby County Sheriff's Office on scene of Wolfe River rescue
Man dies after rescued from Wolf River
Crash blocks traffic on both sides of I-240
Crashes block traffic in both directions on I-240
Memphis police chief verbally reprimanded after duty weapon stolen from car
Memphis police chief verbally reprimanded after duty weapon stolen from car
The heaviest snow and highest snowfall totals will likely be along and north of I-40 Sunday.
First Alert to snow this weekend

Latest News

Want a raise? Here's how to approach your boss
Want a raise? Here’s how to approach your boss
Volunteers needed for MLK Days of Service
Volunteer Memphis kicks off 6th annual MLK Days of Service
SCHD COVID-19 data 1/13/22
Memphis-Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force gives update on cases, vaccines
Cornelius Smith
Suspect in Young Dolph murder appears in Shelby County court