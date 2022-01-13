Man arrested in Memphis after allegedly giving gun to teen during deadly altercation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been arrested after allegedly providing a gun to a teen during a deadly altercation in Memphis.

Cartavious Reed, 20, is charged with facilitation of a felony (to wit: criminal attempt second-degree murder.

The shooting happened Jan. 12 at a home on Horn Lake Road. When officers arrived to the scene, they found 17-year-old Timya Jackson inside the home unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A 16-year-old boy was critically injured.

According to the affidavit, video surveillance inside the home showed Reed observe a domestic altercation between a female and the 17-year-old. Reed gave the teen a handgun, who then threatened to kill an unknown male who was inside of a locked room with the female.

After beating at the door, the teen and Jackson were shot through the door by the unknown male.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.