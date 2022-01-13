Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man arrested in Memphis after allegedly giving gun to teen during deadly altercation

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been arrested after allegedly providing a gun to a teen during a deadly altercation in Memphis.

Cartavious Reed, 20, is charged with facilitation of a felony (to wit: criminal attempt second-degree murder.

The shooting happened Jan. 12 at a home on Horn Lake Road. When officers arrived to the scene, they found 17-year-old Timya Jackson inside the home unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A 16-year-old boy was critically injured.

According to the affidavit, video surveillance inside the home showed Reed observe a domestic altercation between a female and the 17-year-old. Reed gave the teen a handgun, who then threatened to kill an unknown male who was inside of a locked room with the female.

After beating at the door, the teen and Jackson were shot through the door by the unknown male.

