Inside Memphis Flyer with Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s Memphis Flyer cover story is all about 4 delicious and unique donut shops in the Bluff City.

Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis joined Amanda Hanson at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to discuss the cover story, including a local donut shop serving fried chicken on a donut.

Jesse also talked about a local hot dog business that opened up show amid the pandemic.

Watch his interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of Memphis Flyer is on newsstands now or visit memphisflyer.com to read more.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.