Fatal crash on I-240 leaves one dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police and Memphis Fire Department responded to a crash on I-240 near South Parkway East around 3:45 a.m.

Officers say that one person was pronounced dead on the scene and another was transported to the hospital. Police did not provide their condition at this time.

MFD says that they have since cleared the scene.

