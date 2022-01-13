Family mourning the loss of toddler killed in North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A family in North Memphis is mourning the loss of a child who was shot and killed Wednesday night.

“I miss him and I hate that this happened,” said one family member.

Memphis police say the incident happened just after 10 p.m. on Clayton Avenue off Britton Street.

Police confirm one victim was shot and he was taken to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Family members say the little boy was 2-years-old.

“He was special, you know what I mean, one of a kind. I just seen him before this happened,” said the little boy’s uncle, Eldrick Ward.

The Memphis Police Department says this is an ongoing homicide investigation but confirmed shots were fired into the home from outside.

Ward says the little boy was called Chavez.

“I love my nephew. He was my best friend. We kicked it, you know what I mean,” Ward said.

Police report there have been eight murders and 11 homicides this year. Two of the homicides are children.

Councilwoman Patrice Robinson sends her condolences to the family and says its saddening to hear about the loss of another child and challenges elected officials to help with “any measures that may be used to combat the violence occurring in our city.”

As of now, police have not released any information about the suspect.

Ward says he was not home at the time of the incident.

“They called me as I went and bought my family something to eat. When I pulled up, the street was blocked off. I didn’t get over here to the house until 5:00 this morning,” Ward said.

If you have any information regarding this incident, Memphis police urge you call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

