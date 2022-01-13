Dry through the end of the week and winter weather likely late weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny and warmer with highs around 60 degrees. Winds: Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in low to mid 30s. Winds: Northeast 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with highs in the low 50s. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 30s on Friday night.

WEEKEND: Rain will develop Saturday as an area of low pressure moves in. Highs will be in the 40s. It will slowly transition to snow after midnight Saturday night as cold air filters into the area. Most areas have a shot of seeing at least a dusting to an inch. A band of heavy snow could fall somewhere in west Tennessee and northeast Arkansas. The highest totals will likely be north of I-40. You should prepare for dangerous driving conditions on Sunday and Monday morning. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to around 30 Sunday morning. High temperatures will be in the 30s Sunday with snow tapering off to some flurries by midday Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: It will be dry and sunny at the start of next week with high temperatures in the 30s to low 40s Monday. This means that much of the snow will melt on Monday. Temperatures will continue to climb into the lower 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

