City of West Memphis mourns the loss of first elected African-American mayor

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The city of West Memphis is mourning the loss of its first elected African-American mayor.

Leo Chitman served as mayor from 1982 until 1986.

During his time in office, Chitman worked to heal racial divides and move the city of West Memphis forward.

Current Mayor Marco McClendon said, “Because of his trailblazing journey, I was able to go farther than I ever could have dreamed or envisioned.”

Funeral arrangements have not been released

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Inside Memphis Flyer with Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis
Tax filling season
Tax tips to maximize your refund
