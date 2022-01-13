Bottom Line: Reviewing boxed wine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Boxed wine may get a bad rap, but does a glass bottle make a difference in taste?

This morning, I’ve got the bottom line on some tasty, and budget friendly, picks for all of your festivities this season!

Consumer Reports spoke to industry experts, who hosted wine tastings in their homes and smelled and sipped their way through a variety of boxed wines.

Many found a Chardonnay sharp and almost metallic.

But if you prefer minerally, dry whites, it may be worth a try. More often they enjoyed the boxed wines and said they would buy them.

Among the favorites is Beaujolais from Wineberry.

“We looked for how rich and fragrant the wine was before tasting. Then we wrote down any flavors we noticed, as well as how balanced the wine was, how complex it was, brightness, and depth. We also took note of the wine’s finish,” consumer reports editor Angela Lashbrook said.

Equally favored is a light-bodied Pinot Noir from Black Box which one reviewer described as tasting, “fancy!”

Black Box also earned a best white wine pick with a Sauvignon Blanc.

Its notes of grapefruit, tropical fruits and green apple will appeal to almost any casual wine drinker, making it a great choice for a party.

In addition to costing less than most bottled wines, Consumer Reports says there are plenty more reasons to enjoy a box of wine.

Once opened they can last longer than bottled wines which means your leftovers won’t go to waste after the party is over.

