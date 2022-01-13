Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Arkansas sets new record in COVID-19 cases in and testing

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - The hits keep coming for Arkansas as the fight against Covid-19 amps up.

WATCH ACTION NEWS 5 LIVE

This morning, Arkansas reports a new record of new COVID-19 cases as the state sees another major surge, largely due to the spread of omicron.

Health officials reported nearly 11,000 new cases in Arkansas in a single day.

Governor Asa Hutchinson tweeted out a chart showing the latest stats. It shows there were 14 additional deaths Wednesday and 1,185 people are currently hospitalized. Governor Hutchinson says some who are hospitalized happened to be in the hospital when they were tested.

“That one day glimpse of time survey, 30% of those hospitalizations that were accounted for COVID that day, were actually incidental. In other words they went to the hospital for another reason, they were tested for COVID as they should, and they were positive,” Hutchinson said.

The states next challenge is to get more people tested.

Right now, the Arkansas National Guard remains stationed at hospitals across the state to help with testing while some hospitals experience staffing shortages.

Hutchinson also says at-home tests have been sent out to pick-up locations including local libraries, community partners and ADH Local Health Units.

You can find the ADH guide for at-home testing here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Cornelius Smith and Justin Johnson arrested in Young Dolph's murder
Law enforcement releases more information on suspects in Young Dolph murder investigation
Shelby County Sheriff's Office on scene of Wolfe River rescue
Man dies after rescued from Wolf River
Crash blocks traffic on both sides of I-240
Crashes block traffic in both directions on I-240
Double shooting in Memphis leaves one teen dead, another teen critically injured
Double shooting in Memphis leaves one teen dead, another teen critically injured
Bicycle Rd Shooting
Two injured in Holly Springs shooting

Latest News

Arkansas pushes to get more at-home tests to residents
Arkansas pushes to get more at-home tests to residents
Hundreds of Memphis city employees out sick with COVID-19
Hundreds of Memphis city employees out sick with COVID-19
Hundreds of Memphis city employees out sick with COVID-19
Hundreds of Memphis city employees out sick with COVID-19
Hundreds of Memphis city employees out sick with COVID-19
Hundreds of Memphis city employees out sick with COVID-19