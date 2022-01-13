Arkansas sets new record in COVID-19 cases in and testing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - The hits keep coming for Arkansas as the fight against Covid-19 amps up.

This morning, Arkansas reports a new record of new COVID-19 cases as the state sees another major surge, largely due to the spread of omicron.

Health officials reported nearly 11,000 new cases in Arkansas in a single day.

Governor Asa Hutchinson tweeted out a chart showing the latest stats. It shows there were 14 additional deaths Wednesday and 1,185 people are currently hospitalized. Governor Hutchinson says some who are hospitalized happened to be in the hospital when they were tested.

We have set another record in new COVID cases and a record in testing. Our second shipment of at-home tests has been received and we’re working to get those tests around the state. We’re monitoring our hospital space and providing resources when needed. https://t.co/SEsFZVOFws pic.twitter.com/DWmg5Vmcp8 — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) January 12, 2022

“That one day glimpse of time survey, 30% of those hospitalizations that were accounted for COVID that day, were actually incidental. In other words they went to the hospital for another reason, they were tested for COVID as they should, and they were positive,” Hutchinson said.

The states next challenge is to get more people tested.

Right now, the Arkansas National Guard remains stationed at hospitals across the state to help with testing while some hospitals experience staffing shortages.

Hutchinson also says at-home tests have been sent out to pick-up locations including local libraries, community partners and ADH Local Health Units.

You can find the ADH guide for at-home testing here.

