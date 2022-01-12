Female dead, male critically injured in Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in Memphis Wednesday afternoon left a female dead and a male in critical condition.

The shooting happened at a home on New Horn Lake Road.

The female was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released. The male victim arrived at Methodist South by private vehicle.

Police say the suspect is in a dark-colored Dodge Challenger. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

