Female dead, male critically injured in Memphis shooting

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in Memphis Wednesday afternoon left a female dead and a male in critical condition.

The shooting happened at a home on New Horn Lake Road.

The female was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released. The male victim arrived at Methodist South by private vehicle.

Police say the suspect is in a dark-colored Dodge Challenger. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

