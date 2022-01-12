What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Joy Redmond & WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Joy and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk two upcoming events ahead of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, including the Care Like King MLK Health & Wellness Bash set for Saturday, January 15. The event will take place at 3 different locations. There will be COVID-19 vaccines on-hand, along with food, fun, and health resources. The second event is the Let Our Children Live MLK Weekend presented by Telecast Inc. The event is set for Sunday, January 16 at 2:30 p.m. at Oak Grove MB. Church and will include several speakers.

