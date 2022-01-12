Advertise with Us
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Joy Redmond & WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Joy and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk two upcoming events ahead of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, including the Care Like King MLK Health & Wellness Bash set for Saturday, January 15. The event will take place at 3 different locations. There will be COVID-19 vaccines on-hand, along with food, fun, and health resources. The second event is the Let Our Children Live MLK Weekend presented by Telecast Inc. The event is set for Sunday, January 16 at 2:30 p.m. at Oak Grove MB. Church and will include several speakers.

Catch Joy and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

