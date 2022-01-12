Advertise with Us
Warming up for a few days, snow possible this weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:35 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures are in the 30s this morning, but sunshine will help bring temperatures to the upper 50s this afternoon. It will be partly cloudy this evening with low temperatures in the upper 30s to 40 degrees. The warmer weather will end this weekend when our next cold front delivers a cold blast.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High: 58 degrees. Winds: Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in upper 30s to 40 degrees. Winds: Southwest 5 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: It will feel warmer tomorrow with high temperatures around 60 degrees and a mix of sun and clouds. A weak weather system will move through late Thursday. This won’t bring any rain, but it will bring temperatures down. High temperatures will be around 50 degrees on Friday.

WEEKEND: As a cold front moves into the Mid-South on Saturday, rain, sleet and snow will all be possible. It will start off as all rain on Saturday morning and early afternoon and then will switch over to a wintry mix of sleet and snow after 2 pm as cold air filters into the area. This will likely become a band of snow on Saturday night into early Sunday and most of the area will see at least a dusting of snow. High temperatures will be in the lower 40s Saturday afternoon and then drop to the 20s that night. High temperatures will be on the upper 30s and lower 40s on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: It will be dry and sunny at the start of next week with high temperatures in the mid 40s Monday and lower 50s Tuesday.

