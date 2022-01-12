Tenn. House Republicans’ redistricting plan joins Tipton Co., Memphis, Shelby Co. in one district

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee House Republicans unveiled their congressional redistricting plan Wednesday. It brings about big changes across the state including to the 9th congressional district in Memphis.

Under the plan submitted by Tennessee House Republicans, all of Tipton County would become part of the 9th Congressional District currently represented by Memphis Congressman Steve Cohen since 2007.

The map shows how House Republicans want to carve up the congressional districts in Tennessee.

This happens every ten years after the census, states must go back and redraw the boundaries to reflect the new population figures. The biggest change under the Republican plan is in Nashville. They want to divide Nashville and Davidson County up into multiple congressional districts.

Democrats accuse Republicans of trying to make it impossible for a Democrat to win in Nashville.

Most of Memphis remains the same, however, the new 9th district would now include all of Tipton County which has a much different demographic than Shelby County and Memphis.

Cohen released the following statement regarding the proposal:

“I look forward to representing the people of Tipton County, where I have many friends and supporters. I have known County Executive Jeff Huffman for many years and will be reaching out to him soon to ask him about the county’s needs and priorities that can be addressed by the federal government.”

