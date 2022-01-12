Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Shelby County still inching towards vaccination goal

SCHD COVID-19 data 1/12/22
SCHD COVID-19 data 1/12/22(Shelby County Health Department)
By Tucker Robbins
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Infectious disease expert Dr. Steve Threlkeld will hold a COVID Q&A this afternoon at 1:30 p.m. to discuss the current state of the pandemic in Shelby County.

Shelby County is averaging 1,516 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 78% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

The Shelby County Health Department reports 1,481 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths over the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases in Shelby County to 193,915 and 2,729 deaths since the pandemic began.

SCHD reports the current seven day rolling average of COVID-19 cases 2,321 cases per day for the last seven days.

There are currently 28,755 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 6,108 of them are pediatric cases.

SCHD reports the test positivity rate as 42.7% for the week ending in January 1. This is up 16.5% from the previous week and set a new record high for the almost two-year-long pandemic.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

  • 545,679 total people vaccinated
  • 1,160,509 total vaccinations administered
  • 10,614 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

More on Shelby County’s COVID-19 data can be found at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Left: Justin Johnson Right: Cornelious Smith
Both suspects in Young Dolph murder in custody
Fatal Crash on I-40 East
Sun is likely cause of fatal crash on I-40, highway patrol says
Fire crews battling fire at chemical plant in Memphis
Fire crews battle fire at chemical plant in Memphis
Germantown Police Dept
Germantown police investigating armed bank robbery
Children located safe after car theft, abduction from Memphis neighborhood
Children located safe after car theft, abduction from Memphis neighborhood

Latest News

Hundreds of JCPS staff sign up to receive their booster shot
Pfizer booster shots available for children 12-15 at Shelby County Health Dept.
Mississippi hospitals return to COVID-19 health plan as hospitalizations heighten
Mid-South hospitalizations
Mid-South hospitals working to stay afloat as omicron cases surge
Mississippi hospitals
Mississippi hospitals return to COVID-19 health plan as hospitalizations heighten