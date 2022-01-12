Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Scientists discover giant 180-million-year-old ‘sea dragon’ fossil in UK

Scientists dug up the fossils of an ichthyosaur, otherwise known as a sea dragon, in the...
Scientists dug up the fossils of an ichthyosaur, otherwise known as a sea dragon, in the Rutland Water Nature Reserve.(Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust/Anglian Water Services via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The colossal 180-million-year-old fossilized remains of a dinosaur have been found in the U.K.

Scientists dug up the fossils of an ichthyosaur, otherwise known as a sea dragon, in the Rutland Water Nature Reserve.

The dinosaur is nearly 33-feet long and its skull weighs one ton. They said the ichthyosaur was considered the apex predator that was once at the top of the food chain.

Researchers say this discovery is the largest and most complete fossil of its kind ever found in the region.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Justin Johnson Right: Cornelious Smith
Both suspects in Young Dolph murder in custody
Fatal Crash on I-40 East
Sun is likely cause of fatal crash on I-40, highway patrol says
Fire crews battling fire at chemical plant in Memphis
Fire crews battle fire at chemical plant in Memphis
Germantown Police Dept
Germantown police investigating armed bank robbery
Children located safe after car theft, abduction from Memphis neighborhood
Children located safe after car theft, abduction from Memphis neighborhood

Latest News

Crash blocks traffic on both sides of I-240
Crash blocks traffic on both sides of I-240
In its latest survey of business conditions around the country, the Fed said its 12 regional...
Fed survey finds economy growing modestly despite COVID
Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.
Soaring COVID-19 cases renew US debate over mask mandates
Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, of Lake Charles (left), Kimberly Rene Breaux (right)
Police: $1 million in illegal drugs, commercial-grade pill press seized in Louisiana