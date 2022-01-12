Children located safe after car theft, abduction from Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two children have been located and are safe after the car they were in was stolen Tuesday night.

Police say the children’s mother left her gold 2008 Chevrolet Malibu running at a home in the 1500 block of North Trezevant. The car was stolen while the mother was inside the home.

The children are two girls ages 2 and 12 years old.

Later Tuesday night, police say the male suspect dropped the children off at a convenience store on Range Line Road where the 12-year-old called a relative who picked them up and took them home.

Police are still searching for the suspect and stolen car.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.