Pfizer booster shots available for children 12-15 at Shelby County Health Dept.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The health department is making the Pfizer booster shot available to more children in Shelby County as schools start up after the holidays and the omicron variant spreads.

Boosters were previously approved for those 16 and older. Now they are open to children 12-15.

The Shelby County Health Department says the vaccines are free of charge and no appointment is necessary. You can take your child to get a booster shot at the health department’s immunization clinic on Jefferson Avenue from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

All children younger than 18 must be with a parent or guardian with documentation of the child’s birthday like a birth certificate or shot record.

Be sure to bring your vaccination card or vaccination record for your booster shot.

Pfizer vaccines are also available to children five to 18, the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are available to anyone 18 or older with no appointments needed.

To find additional vaccination sites near you, go to vaccines.gov and enter your zip code.

