Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Pfizer booster shots available for children 12-15 at Shelby County Health Dept.

Hundreds of JCPS staff sign up to receive their booster shot
Hundreds of JCPS staff sign up to receive their booster shot(WAVE 3)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The health department is making the Pfizer booster shot available to more children in Shelby County as schools start up after the holidays and the omicron variant spreads.

Boosters were previously approved for those 16 and older. Now they are open to children 12-15.

The Shelby County Health Department says the vaccines are free of charge and no appointment is necessary. You can take your child to get a booster shot at the health department’s immunization clinic on Jefferson Avenue from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

All children younger than 18 must be with a parent or guardian with documentation of the child’s birthday like a birth certificate or shot record.

Be sure to bring your vaccination card or vaccination record for your booster shot.

Pfizer vaccines are also available to children five to 18, the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are available to anyone 18 or older with no appointments needed.

To find additional vaccination sites near you, go to vaccines.gov and enter your zip code.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Left: Justin Johnson Right: Cornelious Smith
Both suspects in Young Dolph murder in custody
Fatal Crash on I-40 East
Sun is likely cause of fatal crash on I-40, highway patrol says
Fire crews battling fire at chemical plant in Memphis
Fire crews battle fire at chemical plant in Memphis
Germantown Police Dept
Germantown police investigating armed bank robbery
This image released by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Justin Johnson. An arrest warrant has...
What Young Dolph’s murder suspect could face if he turns himself in

Latest News

Mississippi hospitals return to COVID-19 health plan as hospitalizations heighten
Mid-South hospitalizations
Mid-South hospitals working to stay afloat as omicron cases surge
Mississippi hospitals
Mississippi hospitals return to COVID-19 health plan as hospitalizations heighten
Mid-South hospitals working to stay afloat as omicron cases surge